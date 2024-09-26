Former MLA Vangaveeti Radha falls sick, doctors say condition stable

Former MLA and prominent leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Vangaveeti Radha, experienced a health scare on Thursday morning when he reported slight pain in his chest. Reacting swiftly, his family members rushed him to a private hospital for treatment.

The doctors conducted a series of tests, and the results returned normal, leading to the conclusion that Radha was suffering from a gas-related issue rather than any cardiac complications. After receiving the necessary treatment, he was discharged promptly.



Family members have reassured fans and well-wishers that there is no cause for concern regarding Radha's health. Both Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed their concern and inquired about his condition.

