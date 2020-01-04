Former TDP spokesperson Sadineni Yamini joins BJP in presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Sadineni Yamini recently left TDP and joined BJP in the presence of union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was on a tour of Kadapa district on Saturday. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat welcomed her to the party.

In November last year, Yamini had resigned for TDP spokesman's post. In her letter of resignation, she said that despite some internal differences and difficulties in the party, she is loyal to Chandrababu Naidu.

The event was attended by former minister Adinarayana Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh and Sujana Chaudhary along with several other BJP leaders.

Later, the Union Minister of State for Water and Water Resources Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that some political parties are provoking people due to a lack of awareness on CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act).

He was addressing a rally at Ambedkar statue to create awareness on the CAA. Shekhawat said the Congress leaders were criticizing the CAA to destabilize the government.

He made it clear that this law does not apply to any religion or caste Muslim brothers in particular. He said that there was no need to worry.