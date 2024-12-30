Former YSRCP MLC Jayamangala Venkataramana Joins Janasena in Pawan Kalyan's Presence

Amaravati: Former YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Jayamangala Venkataramana has officially joined the Janasena Party. The event took place in the presence of Janasena Party President and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Venkataramana’s decision to switch allegiance to Janasena is seen as a notable shift in the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh. The formal joining ceremony was marked by high-profile presence, with Pawan Kalyan welcoming Venkataramana into the party fold, expressing confidence in his contributions to the party’s future growth and the political changes in the state.

The move is expected to strengthen Janasena’s position in the region, especially with the upcoming elections on the horizon. As Janasena continues to gain traction, Venkataramana’s addition to the party is being viewed as a strategic step to increase its influence and outreach.