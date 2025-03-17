Foundation laid for resource centre

Parvathipuram: MLA Bonela Vijay Chandra laid the foundation stone on Sundayfor a new resource centre approved for the panchayatiraj department in Parvathipuram. Speaking at the event, he credited Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for swiftly sanctioning the funds upon his request for the centre.

The MLA took the opportunity to slam the previous YSRCP government for its neglect of Manyam district, emphasising that the current coalition government is committed to enhancing infrastructure. He highlighted the ongoing efforts to establish critical administrative offices, such as the collectorate and SP office, in the region.

Vijay Chandra also announced that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit in 15 days to lay the foundation stones for the Jhanjhavati project and a new medical college. Recognising the district’s historical underdevelopment, he promised to work tirelessly to address these gaps.

The MLA assured the peoplethat the resource centrewould be completed within 10 months, marking a significant step forward for the area.