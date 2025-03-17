Live
- Rich tributes paid to Potti Sriramulu
- GHMC invites bids for multi-level flyover projects
- RBI holds cyclothon for awareness on cyber frauds
- Pileru youth selected as GST Inspector
- New green metro e-buses to ply in IT corridor from today
- KTR slams Cong for banning protests at OU
- MLC, MLA attend temple consecration ceremony
- Walk held to build awareness on early detection of glaucoma
- Prioritise heart health, people told
- Women brawl over bus seat
Foundation laid for resource centre
MLA Bonela Vijay Chandra laid the foundation stone on Sundayfor a new resource centre approved for the panchayatiraj department in Parvathipuram.
Parvathipuram: MLA Bonela Vijay Chandra laid the foundation stone on Sundayfor a new resource centre approved for the panchayatiraj department in Parvathipuram. Speaking at the event, he credited Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for swiftly sanctioning the funds upon his request for the centre.
The MLA took the opportunity to slam the previous YSRCP government for its neglect of Manyam district, emphasising that the current coalition government is committed to enhancing infrastructure. He highlighted the ongoing efforts to establish critical administrative offices, such as the collectorate and SP office, in the region.
Vijay Chandra also announced that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit in 15 days to lay the foundation stones for the Jhanjhavati project and a new medical college. Recognising the district’s historical underdevelopment, he promised to work tirelessly to address these gaps.
The MLA assured the peoplethat the resource centrewould be completed within 10 months, marking a significant step forward for the area.