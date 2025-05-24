Live
Four killed in truck and car collision in Kadapa
A devastating road accident occurred on Guvvalacheruvu Ghat Road in Chintakommadinne Mandal, Kadapa District, claiming the lives of four individuals. The incident took place when a lorry collided with a car travelling from Rayachoti to Kadapa.
According to reports, the lorry struck the car from behind at high speed as the vehicle approached the treacherous stretch of Guvvalacheruvu Ghat Road. The impact was catastrophic, resulting in the immediate deaths of all four occupants in the car.
Emergency services are currently working to remove the lorry from the scene, and authorities have yet to confirm whether anyone else was present in the vehicle at the time of the accident. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and have registered a case to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy