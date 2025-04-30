Live
Four members belonging to same family died at Simhachalam
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: A pall of gloom descended on the Pilla's family as four of the family members died in the wall collapse incident occurred at Simhachalam Devasthanam in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.
Pilla Umamaheswara Rao (30) and his wife Pilla Shailaja (29) along with her mother P Venkataratnam and aunt G Mahalakshmi died in the incident when they were waiting for the Nijarupa darshan at the Rs.300 ticket queue line.
The other family members belonging to Madhurawada were inconsolable as they lost four members of their family in the tragic incident. Both Umamaheswara Rao and Shailaja were software employees and opted for work from home. They got married three years back.
