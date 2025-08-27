Live
Free distribution of clay Ganesha idols at Chandana, CMR
Tirupati: Chandana, CMR, Kanchi Kamakshi showrooms handed over ten thousand clay Ganesha idols to customers.
Chandana CMR Proprietor Maoori Srinivasa Rao and Directors Santosh Ramamohan, Venkata Ganesh said that they have been distributing these clay idols for the past 20 years.
Supervisors Mopuru Penchalaiah, Sailesh and Manager Kishore participated in this programme.
This year, a 10-feet Rudraksha Ganapati was installed under the auspices of Chandana CMR.
