- Crusader for clean elections Chhokar passes away at 80
- Dress code for coal miners, insurance cover of Rs 1 cr
- Radhakrishnan takes oath as 15th VP
- TGPSC to conduct Group 2 certificate verification from today
- GST reforms a landmark relief for auto industry: Piyush Goyal
- PM Modi to unveil Rs 8,500-cr projects in Manipur today; meet violence-hit people, address public meetings
- India committed to peace and prosperity: PM Modi wishes Sushila Karki on becoming Nepal's interim PM
- Lecturer held for parading estranged wife on road
- Illegal occupants evicted from varsity staff quarters
- Odisha launches ‘Healthy Diet Campaign’
Free mass HPV vaccination drive
Visakhapatnam: Lions Club of Vizag Charitable Trust is conducting free mass HPV vaccination programme for girls aged between 9 and 14 years of age at Lions Cancer and General Hospital, Seetammadhara.
The camp is being organised with the support of Visakhapatnam Port Authority from September 13 to 16 between 10 am and 4.30 pm, excluding lunch break from 1 pm to 2 pm.
Registered persons can visit the hospital for free HPV vaccination and help prevent cervix cancer, said chairperson the Lions Club, Vizag Charitable Trust Dr. Shirin Rahman.
