Free mass HPV vaccination drive

Visakhapatnam: Lions Club of Vizag Charitable Trust is conducting free mass HPV vaccination programme for girls aged between 9 and 14 years of age at Lions Cancer and General Hospital, Seetammadhara.

The camp is being organised with the support of Visakhapatnam Port Authority from September 13 to 16 between 10 am and 4.30 pm, excluding lunch break from 1 pm to 2 pm.

Registered persons can visit the hospital for free HPV vaccination and help prevent cervix cancer, said chairperson the Lions Club, Vizag Charitable Trust Dr. Shirin Rahman.