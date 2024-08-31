  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Free power supply sought for Ganesh pandals

Kakinada Nagara Ganesh Utsava Samithi representatives submitting a petition to Joint Collector Rahul Meena on Friday
x

Kakinada Nagara Ganesh Utsava Samithi representatives submitting a petition to Joint Collector Rahul Meena on Friday

Highlights

The Kakinada Nagara Ganesh Utsava Samithi (NGUS) has requested the State government to provide free electricity for Ganesh pandals during the Vinayaka Chavithi festival, following neighbouring Telangana State’s initiative to offer free power for similar events.

Kakinada: The Kakinada Nagara Ganesh Utsava Samithi (NGUS) has requested the State government to provide free electricity for Ganesh pandals during the Vinayaka Chavithi festival, following neighbouring Telangana State’s initiative to offer free power for similar events.

The Samithi representatives sent a formal petition via email to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister N Lokesh. They have also submitted copies of the petition to the Joint Collector of Kakinada district Rahul Meena.

Among the committee members who met the Joint Collector included Enimirreddy Malakondaiah, D Ramana Raju, Duvvuri Subrahmanyam, Rambala Venkateswara Rao, S Lakshmi Prasanna, T Padmaja, Chitti Madhu, Godi Venkat, and Bolisetti Ramakrishna.

The committee pointed out that Vinayaka Chavithi is a significant festival in the country, which is celebrated with devotion not only by Hindus but also by people of other faiths. They said the cost of decorating pandals with electric lights was substantial.

With the festival being observed from September 7 to 16, and the immersion scheduled for September 17, they urged the government to provide free electricity for the pandals. They also mentioned plans to expand the committee’s activities throughout the district starting this year.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X