Free power to Chavithi pandals: Minister

Ongole: The state government announced free electricity supply to 15, 000 pandals across the state for Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations, announced Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar. During his trip to Ongole on Monday, the minister said that the government is taking proactive measures to ensure no inconvenience to people’s spiritual activities and allocated Rs 25 crore for electricity supply to the pandals.

Speaking to the media after congratulating Reyaz, Gottipati spoke about pensions and revealed revolutionary changes, with 65 lakh people currently receiving pensions and 1.10 lakh newly approved spouse pensions. He acknowledged complaints about undeserving beneficiaries, prompting a comprehensive government survey. He accused YSRCP of spreading false propaganda about this verification process, reaffirming the coalition government’s commitment to ensuring pensions reach every eligible person.