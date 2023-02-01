Freshers’ Day meet held

B Kothakota (Annamayya district): Freshers' Day celebrations were celebrated grandly at Aditya Degree College, B Kothakota on Tuesday.

B Kothakota MPDO Sankaraiah, MEO Reddy Shekhar and college Principal L Prasad attended the funciton as the chief guests. Aditya College is ahead in providing education with values to the students, they said. Programme concluded with the cultural programmes presented by the students.