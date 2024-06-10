Live
- Embrace radiant skin and bold lips for a fresh look
- Reducing single-use plastics for a sustainable future
- Welfare Party of India congratulates Chandrababu Naidu
- Hands-on approaches to enhance theoretical understanding
- Young adults, women more susceptible to multiple sclerosis, experts say
- Reopening of schools gets postponed by a day
- 12-foot python strays into residential area in Srisailam
- TGPSC to Conduct Certificate Verification Group-4, merit list released
- Krishna district people disappointed as Balashouri misses Union Cabinet berth
- Prof Jayasankar honorary life member of Thailand Physics Association
Just In
From an activist to a Union Minister
Lady Luck favours Narasapuram MP Srinivasa Varma, who rose from the grassroots level in the BJP to secure a berth in the Union Cabinet
Rajamahendravaram: Narasapuram MP Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, who has been an activist in the BJP for three decades, has now become the topic of discussion in the country. He won from Narasapuram constituency and secured a berth in the Union cabinet. His lucky chance proves that opportunities will come by themselves if luck is added to hard work.
Srinivasa Varma got the MP ticket unexpectedly. Without any lobbying, the ticket was allotted to him. He got a great opportunity to stand in Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency as a joint candidate of NDA. He campaigned hard. BJP activists in the Narasapuram constituency say that he did not spend huge amounts for campaigning unlike other MP candidates, but won as an MP with a bumper majority.
He became an MP candidate with the blessings of the BJP high command. People voted and made him a member of Parliament. Srinivasa Varma’s luck did not stop there. He also unexpectedly got a place in the Union cabinet. While many had earlier thought that it was a big surprise that he got a ticket, now, they are shocked again that he got a place in the cabinet also. BJP leaders say that Varma’s story is the latest proof that committed workers who believe in the party will surely get a high position.
K Raghurama Krishna Raju won the 2019 election from Narasapuram as YSRCP MP. He left the YSRCP less than a year later. In this election, Raghurama Krishna Raju tried hard to contest as an NDA candidate from Narasapuram but failed. So, he contested as an MLA from Undi constituency on a TDP ticket and won. Raghurama tried hard to get Narasapuram MP ticket from BJP, TDP, or Jana Sena but in vain.
It may be recalled that earlier, film actor UV Krishnam Raju won from Narasapuram on behalf of the BJP and served in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet.