From an activist to a Union Minister

Rajamahendravaram: Narasapuram MP Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, who has been an activist in the BJP for three decades, has now become the topic of discussion in the country. He won from Narasapuram constituency and secured a berth in the Union cabinet. His lucky chance proves that opportunities will come by themselves if luck is added to hard work.

Srinivasa Varma got the MP ticket unexpectedly. Without any lobbying, the ticket was allotted to him. He got a great opportunity to stand in Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency as a joint candidate of NDA. He campaigned hard. BJP activists in the Narasapuram constituency say that he did not spend huge amounts for campaigning unlike other MP candidates, but won as an MP with a bumper majority.

He became an MP candidate with the blessings of the BJP high command. People voted and made him a member of Parliament. Srinivasa Varma’s luck did not stop there. He also unexpectedly got a place in the Union cabinet. While many had earlier thought that it was a big surprise that he got a ticket, now, they are shocked again that he got a place in the cabinet also. BJP leaders say that Varma’s story is the latest proof that committed workers who believe in the party will surely get a high position.

K Raghurama Krishna Raju won the 2019 election from Narasapuram as YSRCP MP. He left the YSRCP less than a year later. In this election, Raghurama Krishna Raju tried hard to contest as an NDA candidate from Narasapuram but failed. So, he contested as an MLA from Undi constituency on a TDP ticket and won. Raghurama tried hard to get Narasapuram MP ticket from BJP, TDP, or Jana Sena but in vain.

It may be recalled that earlier, film actor UV Krishnam Raju won from Narasapuram on behalf of the BJP and served in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet.