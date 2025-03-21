Funds of Central schemes diverted during YSRCP rule: Minister

Vijayawada: Minister for finance Payyavula Keshav said that an amount of Rs 7,230.41 crore was pending as on June, 2024 for release of payment under 92 Centrally-sponsored schemes. He said that an amount of Rs 12,336.52 crore has been released against the schemes.

Replying to a question raised by MLAs Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Dhulipalla Narendra and Kuna Ravikumar in Legislative Assembly on Thursday, the minister stated that there was diversion of funds released under centrally-sponsored schemes during previous YSRCP government.

He said Rs 4,350 crore was diverted. After coming to power, the NDA government revived 74 Centre-sponsored schemes. The minister said a penalty of Rs 350 crore was imposed for not utilising the funds and the state government is requesting the Centre to waive the penalty. He said more than 194 Centrally-sponsored schemes are in operation.