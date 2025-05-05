Furore over cameras at ladies hostel bathroom

Guntur: Setting up of closed circuit cameras at a ladies hostel at Brodipet in Guntur city created a sensation in Guntur city. The inmates of the hostel lodged a complaint at Arundelpet Police Station over the setting up of CC cameras. They said the CC cameras set up near the bathroom will capture their photos while they return after bath. They complained that the hostel management is keeping some men in the hostel during the night and engaging men for cleaning their rooms and toilets. They complained that maids have to clean their rooms and toilets. Some men are sending obscene messages to them.

The hostel management informed the police that some of the girls did not pay hostel fees. “When we forced them to vacate the room, they lodged complaints against us,” the management said. Arundalpet police registered the case and took up investigation.