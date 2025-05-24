  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Gajuwaka branch gets NABH accreditation

Gajuwaka branch gets NABH accreditation
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Gajuwaka branch of Sankar Foundation Eye Care organisation received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals...

Visakhapatnam: Gajuwaka branch of Sankar Foundation Eye Care organisation received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), a constituent board of the Quality Council of India.

NABH accreditation is a voluntary certification process for healthcare organisations in India, ensuring they meet stringent quality standards for patient care and safety.

The NABH accreditation process involves a thorough evaluation of a hospital’s or healthcare provider’s services, infrastructure, patient care, and organisational practices. As part of this assessment, the NABH team meticulously examined all clinical and non-clinical areas and engaged with doctors and employees at the Gajuwaka branch of hospital to ensure compliance with NABH-specific standards for eye care facilities.

Achieving NABH accreditation enhances a healthcare facility’s credibility and fosters trust among patients and stakeholders, reaffirming its commitment to high-quality care and patient safety. These accreditation standards are globally benchmarked and recognised by the International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua).

Chairman of the board of trustees M Ramdas, managing trustee A Krishna Kumar and general manager K Radhakrishnan congratulated the entire team of Gajuwaka branch for achieving this prestigious accreditation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick