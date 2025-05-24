Gajuwaka branch gets NABH accreditation

Visakhapatnam: Gajuwaka branch of Sankar Foundation Eye Care organisation received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), a constituent board of the Quality Council of India.

NABH accreditation is a voluntary certification process for healthcare organisations in India, ensuring they meet stringent quality standards for patient care and safety.

The NABH accreditation process involves a thorough evaluation of a hospital’s or healthcare provider’s services, infrastructure, patient care, and organisational practices. As part of this assessment, the NABH team meticulously examined all clinical and non-clinical areas and engaged with doctors and employees at the Gajuwaka branch of hospital to ensure compliance with NABH-specific standards for eye care facilities.

Achieving NABH accreditation enhances a healthcare facility’s credibility and fosters trust among patients and stakeholders, reaffirming its commitment to high-quality care and patient safety. These accreditation standards are globally benchmarked and recognised by the International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua).

Chairman of the board of trustees M Ramdas, managing trustee A Krishna Kumar and general manager K Radhakrishnan congratulated the entire team of Gajuwaka branch for achieving this prestigious accreditation.