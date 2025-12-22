Games foster mental toughness, emotional balance: Prof Ashwin

Tirupati: The week-long Inter-IIT Sports Meet 2025 concluded at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati on Sunday with a valedictory ceremony and prize distribution, marking the end of a vibrant celebration of collegiate sport and camaraderie.

The event was hosted by IIT Tirupati in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad and IIT Madras, and saw participation from contingents representing IITs across the country.

Delivering the valedictory address, chief guest Prof Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, highlighted the role of sport in holistic education. He noted that games foster mental toughness, emotional balance, leadership and time management alongside physical fitness, adding that these attributes are valuable for students across all disciplines.

Congratulating the participants, IIT Tirupati Director Prof K N Satyanarayana said the institute views sport as an integral part of campus life, contributing to character building and national integration. Dean (Students’ Affairs) and Chairperson of the Inter-IIT Sports Meet, Prof NVL Narasimha Murty, thanked the organising teams, officials and volunteers for ensuring the smooth conduct and success of the meet.

On the competitive front, IIT Bombay emerged champions in chess, with IIT Kharagpur and IIT Madras finishing as second and third runners-up respectively, while IIT Patna secured fourth place. In women’s tennis, IIT Madras clinched the championship, followed by strong performances from IIT Ropar, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Bombay.

Weightlifting competitions were held across the 60 kg, 65 kg, 71 kg and higher bodyweight categories. Lifters from IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, IIT Ropar, IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Kanpur and several other IITs claimed podium finishes, adding to the meet’s competitive intensity.