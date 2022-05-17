Games help in inculcating competitiveness in children: SP Malika Garg

Ongole: Prakasam District SP Malika Garg inspected the ongoing summer camp for police children in Ongole on Monday and said that they are organising indoor events to foster personality development and creativity in them.

The district police are organising Summer Sports and Coaching Camp for children at district police office for the last few days. SP Malika Garg inspected the camp and interacted with the children participating in indoor events.

She appreciated them for the drawings and small artefacts made by them and enquired about their experiences in participating in various indoor activities like crayon sketching, hieroglyphics, cartoon picture drawing, clone with charts, guessing games of objects, telling inspiring stories of great leaders etc., organised in the camp.

SP Malika Garg said children are participating in summer sports and games camp with great enthusiasm and fun. She said events are being organised to inculcate competitiveness and creativity in children, and the camp will help in enhancing the personality development of the children.

She informed that the best experts in sports, art, painting, communication skills, ethics and morals, are training the children in the camp, and announced they would introduce new programs for the children in the coming days. Additional SP (Admin) K Nageswara Rao, DSB DSP B Mariyadas, SR DSP Raghavendra, RI Srihari Reddy and others present on the occasion.