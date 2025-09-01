Ganesh festivals are a blend of patriotism and devotion: Venkaiah

Nellore: Former Vice-President of India Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu stressed the need of performing Ganesh festivals in community manner irrespective of caste and creed in the interest of promoting patriotism and devotion among the people.

Naidu along with her daughter Swarna Bharath Trust (SBT) managing trustee Depa Venkat has formally launched the immersion of Ganesh Idols organized at Swarnala Cheruvu (Nellore Tank) on Sunday.

Speaking the occasion, he recalled that decades ago Balagangadhar Tilak has introduced this concept with the ambition of protecting the unity among people.

The Vice President recalled that earlier people used to perform Ganesh festivals at their houses among the family members.

He said that after launching these festivals in a community manner by Bala Gangadhar Tilak there was spontaneous response from the people as they are organizing Ganes festivals with a patriotism and devine not only in India also several abroad countries.

TDP MLA’s Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, RTC and Nuda Chairmans S Suresh Reddy, K Srinivssulu Reddy, BJP state vice president P Surendra Reddy and others were present.