Ganesh idol immersion concludes peacefully in Kurnool

Kurnool: The grand Ganesh idol immersion in Kurnool city concluded on a spectacular and peaceful note on Thursday, with over 1,500 idols ceremoniously immersed in the KC Canal at the iconic Vinayaka Ghat. Thousands of devotees thronged the city streets to bid a heartfelt farewell to Lord Ganesha, marking the joyous conclusion of this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

The day began with special prayers at the historic Rambhotla Temple, where Nandyal MP Dr Byreddy Shabari, Kurnool Mayor BY Ramaiah, MLAs Boggula Dastagiri, Gowru Charitha Reddy, PV Parthasarathi, District Collector P Ranjith Basha, and SP Vikrant Patil, among other dignitaries, offered prayers before flagging off the ceremonial Vinayaka Shobha Yatra. Colorful processions carrying beautifully crafted Ganesh idols from various neighborhoods filled the city with chants of “Jai Bolo Ganesh Maharaj Ki Jai.”

Devotees danced to the beats of traditional drums while artists and students showcased vibrant cultural performances, adding to the festive fervor.

The processions, glowing under floodlights, moved through barricaded routes, culminating at the Vinayaka Ghat, where the idols were immersed amid sacred rituals. Ganesh Utsava Central Committee president Venu Gopal and Bajrang Dal state convenor T Pratap Reddy were among those who actively participated, praising the spirit and devotion of the people. Authorities ensured a seamless and safe immersion with meticulous planning. Over 4,500 personnel from various departments, including KMC, Revenue, R&B, APSRTC, APCPDCL, and police, were deployed.

Two specially designated immersion points and four heavy-duty cranes were set up to handle the massive idols smoothly. Forty trained swimmers, 40 boats, and adequate barricades were stationed for safety, while mobile toilets, drinking water facilities, and cleared traffic routes ensured convenience for the lakhs of devotees attending the event. A foolproof security cover was maintained throughout the day, with 1,850 police personnel, bomb squads, and metal detectors deployed across the city. Traffic diversions and volunteer support helped manage the large crowds effectively, while liquor shops remained closed from Thursday morning to Friday morning to maintain law and order.

SP Vikrant Patil lauded the public’s cooperation, noting that the grand yet peaceful celebrations reflected Kurnool’s unity, devotion, and cultural pride.