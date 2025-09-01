Ganesh idol immersion held at police office

Nandyal: TheGanesh Navaratri festivities are being celebrated across the country with great devotion and grandeur.

At the Nandyal District Police Office, Lord Vighneswara, worshipped for the past five days, was ceremoniously immersed on Sunday under the leadership of District Superintendent of Police (SP) Adhiraj Singh Rana, and his spouse.

After the conclusion of traditional rituals, the SP performed special pujas before the idol.

Later, accompanied by police personnel, the idol was taken in a vibrant procession with mangala vadyam (traditional music) and festive celebrations. The procession made its way to the Vinayaka Ghat near Nandyal Cheruvukatta, where immersion arrangements were made.

At the ghat, the SP and his spouse offered coconuts and prayers before carrying out the immersion ceremony in accordance with tradition.

The event took place smoothly and in a spiritually uplifting atmosphere, with police personnel actively participating.

The programme was attended by Special Branch DSP Srinivas Reddy, Inspectors Mallikarjuna Gupta, Mohan Reddy, Suryamouli, Kambagiri Ramudu, Reserve Inspectors Manjunath, Suresh Babu, along with other officers and staff of the Nandyal Police Department.