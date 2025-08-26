Ganesh pandals to get free power

Vijayawada: The state government has announced that it will provide free electricity to Ganesh festival pandals across the state. This decision follows a request from several organisers to Minister Nara Lokesh, who took the initiative to address the issue.

Responding to the appeal, Lokesh discussed the matter with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar. The State government estimates it will need to cover a cost of approximately Rs 25 crore to provide free power to an estimated 15,000 Ganesh idols being set up statewide.

Minister Lokesh advocated for the free electricity, citing the convenience and benefit it would provide to millions of devotees. The Chief Minister responded positively to the request and has ordered the issuance of a special GO to implement the decision.

In a further move to support religious festivals, the government has also decided to provide free electricity to Durga Devi pandals that will be set up for the upcoming Vijaya Dashami celebrations.