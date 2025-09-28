Garuda Seva in Tirumala today

Tirupati: The district police and the TTD vigilance are fully geared up for the smooth conduct of Garuda Seva, the most important utsavam of the annual Brahmotsavams underway in Tirumala.

Anticipating a high turnout of more than three lakh devotees to witness Garuda Seva, to be held on Sunday, the fifth day of Brahmotsavams, as many as 4,223 police of all cadres in addition to TTD vigilance, regular SPF and octopus were deployed covering entire Tirumala ghat roads, Alipiri and other areas in Tirumala hills. District SP L Subbarayudu on Saturday held a high-level meeting on security, traffic regulations orderly movement of pilgrims and also additional arrangements in the galleries and at all entry and exit points in the hills.

The SP said Tirumala is divided into six zones and each zone is headed by the DSP supported by CCTV cameras with latest ANPR special technology for real time monitoring and updating ground situation from time to time. The police also taken up its official social media including Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram and also Twitter for dissemination of information, guidance and precautionary measures to be followed by the pilgrims gathered in large numbers for darshan of Malayappa on his favourite Garuda, his celestial carrier.

SP Subbarayudu urged devotees not to rely on unofficial social media reports on cloud situation and the arrangements for Garuda Seva. In addition to the elaborate security arrangements, a contingent of 300 crime police led by an ASP drawn from other States also involved in to keep the watch on pick pockets, criminals, ex-convicts and those recently released from jail. For the safety of children, aged and mentally challenged persons, a digital geo tag bands/identity slips will be tagged to them to trace them easily, if they go missing. Drone cameras also will be used at Garuda Circle, Alipiri Tollgate and near parking places. As a precautionary measure, two-wheelers would be stopped at ghat roads till Monday morning.

Separate parking places were allotted at various places in Tirupati for two-wheelers and RTC buses were arranged at the parking places for pilgrims to reach Tirumala.

Similarly, traffic in Tirupati also diverted to keep bus stand - Kapilatheertham - Alipiri exclusively for the pilgrims going to Tirumala to avoid traffic jams.