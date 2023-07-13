  • Menu


Get ready for polls: YS Jagan

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy


Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked his cabinet ministers to get into poll mode and hit the roads.

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asked his cabinet ministers to get into poll mode and hit the roads. After completing the official agenda, Jagan spent some more time with the ministers discussing the political situation in the state and cautioned them to improve their graph if they want a ticket again.

He is learnt to have told them that there was no time to waste and everyone should launch an intensive campaign.

He said he has been time and again cautioning them regarding their performance and if still they do not improve, he should not be blamed for not giving tickets to them.

He directed them to complete all pending works immediately and get connected with the people and explain the welfare schemes being implemented by the government.

