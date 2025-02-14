GGH Superintendent addresses on GBS cases, says no need to panic

The Superintendent of Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH), Ramana Yashasvi, has addressed ongoing concerns regarding cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in the region. Currently, five patients are being treated at the hospital, with two in critical condition. Tragically, there has been a reported death in Srikakulam district attributed to the disease.

Yashasvi highlighted that while some cases of GBS have been noted in the past, the recent spike—seven cases reported in February alone—warrants attention. Among those affected, one patient is on a ventilator, another is receiving care in the ICU, and three are being monitored in the ward. Fortunately, two patients have been discharged following treatment.

GBS is an illness that is linked to the immune system, and it often surfaces following other viral infections. Yashasvi reassured the public, stating, "This disease is common and not contagious. There is no need for panic or isolation, although individuals with compromised immunity may be at greater risk."

The health department remains vigilant and continues to provide tailored treatment based on the symptoms of affected patients.