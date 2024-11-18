GITAM students excel in campus recruitment drive

Visakhapatnam: Students from the 2026 graduating batch of GITAM School of Technology secured some of the top offers in the ongoing campus recruitment drive. The offers were from organisations such as PayPal, JP Morgan, and Darwin Box with packages ranging Rs.16 LPA (lakhs per annum) to Rs 34 LPA.

In addition to these lucrative offers, reputed corporate companies like Micron, Accenture, State Street, Principal Global Services, Bosch, Synchrony, Mu Sigma, Tejas Networks, and Deloitte also hired a significant number of students. Notably, Accenture, a global IT giant, recruited 177 students for the role of associate software engineer with a package of Rs.4.5 LPA.

Sharing these achievements, the institution’s career guidance centre director, Vamsi Kiran Somayajula credited various initiatives undertaken by the institution to enhance students’ competencies. Periodic assessments, mock interviews conducted by industry experts and a comprehensive approach from counselling to training and placements are enabling students to confidently face recruitment challenges. The institution’s structured efforts are yielding outstanding results annually, he remarked.

School of Technology director K. Nagendra Prasad, career guidance centre head KV Umadevi, training and competency development director Rojeena Mathew and career fulfilment deputy director A. Venkatesh congratulated the students on their commendable achievements. Also, expressed optimism regarding the forthcoming recruitment opportunities, with several corporate companies expected to visit the campus in the coming months.