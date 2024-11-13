GMC offers tax concession for avoiding banned plastic

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu informed that the GMC will offer concessions on property tax to Kalyana Mandapams (wedding halls) and convention centres that discontinue the use of banned plastics, adopt zero-waste practices, and cooperate with the GMC.

He made this statement during a meeting held at the GMC office in Guntur city on Tuesday, which included GMC officials, traffic police, and representatives from function halls and hotels.

Srinivasulu emphasised the importance of enhancing infrastructure to meet the growing needs of the community. He encouraged everyone to promote cleanliness and take the initiative to organise zero-waste events.

Additionally, he requested that people park their vehicles on their own premises and instructed the owners of function halls to remove ramps that obstruct side drains.

The GMC will take action to remove them if these ramps are not removed by November 25. Srinivasulu also said that the GMC will soon finalise the tender for the collection of commercial waste. Deputy Commissioners D Srinivasa Rao, CH Srinivas, and T Venkata Subbaiah were present.