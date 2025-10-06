GMC officials put on alert over rain

Guntur: Following the directions from the State Disaster Management Authority predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, Guntur Municipal Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu has advised residents in low-lying areas to remain alert on Sunday.

Engineering officials have been instructed to keep motors ready to pump out rainwater from low-lying areas as and when needed.

Officers from Town Planning, Engineering, Public Health departments, and Ward Secretariat Secretaries have been directed to remain available at the field level until the rains subside.

As power supply interruptions may occur, AE and other officials have been asked to make necessary arrangements to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply. ADH officials have been instructed to keep staff ready to remove fallen trees, if any.

Officials have been ordered to take preventive measures to avoid water stagnation near the three bridges, Kankaragunta RUB, Ring Road, and Chuttugunta Centre. DEEs and Public Health Officers must ensure that garbage and debris near culvert meshes are cleared regularly. Srinivasulu advised city residents to boil and cool water before drinking. In case of any rain-related issues, the public can contact the GMC call centre at 0863-234503.