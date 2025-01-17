Godavari Pushkaralu: Maha Kumbh to be benchmark for crowd control

Rajamahendravaram: Withthe Godavari Pushkaralu just 30 months away, the Andhra Pradesh government is meticulously planning to ensure a pleasant and hassle-free experience for pilgrims visiting Rajamahendravaram for the sacred Pushkar bath and related rituals. Inspired by the extensive arrangements made by the Uttar Pradesh government for Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj under UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the AP government aims to adopt Maha Kumbh's organisational strategies as a benchmark.

Officials plan to conduct a comprehensive study of the Kumbh Mela's crowd management, infrastructure, and pilgrim facilities.

Selected officials from various departments will visit the Maha Kumbh Mela to gain practical insight into managing massive gatherings, applying these lessons to the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu in 2027.

Held once every 12 years for 12 days, the Godavari Pushkaralu attracts pilgrims from across India and abroad for sacred rituals like holy dips and Pitru Tarpanalu (rituals for ancestors). The 2015 Pushkaralu saw massive daily gatherings but was marred by a tragic stampede at the Pushkar Ghat, resulting in 29 fatalities. Determined to prevent such incidents, the government has commenced preparations well in advance, focusing on robust crowd control, expanded bathing ghats, and enhanced amenities.

During the previous Pushkaralu, several ghats were expanded, and new ones like Saraswati Ghat were constructed. The famous Kotilingala Revu was extended by 1.2 km. However, the unexpected turnout highlighted the need for more comprehensive planning. Learning from Kumbh Mela practices, officials will study the use of temporary bridges, segmented crowd routes, and efficient ghat utilisation. Special tents for the stay of pilgrims with holy dip facilities and designated routes for pilgrims will also be explored.

In Prayagraj, devotees staying in tents can take a dip in Ganga waters without entering the main river by using special ponds with a continuous flow of fresh water. The feasibility of implementing similar facilities to ease congestion at main ghats will be examined.

These best practices will guide Pushkaralu preparations, with a special focus on security, infrastructure, and pilgrim convenience. Officials are also considering integrating AI-based technologies for real-time crowd monitoring and predictive analytics to enhance safety.

Talking to Hans India, Municipal Commissioner Ketan Garg emphasised the importance of crowd management, security, and effective ghat utilisation, highlighting plans to leverage AI for efficient event management. Through proactive planning and innovative strategies, the state government aims to make Godavari Pushkaralu 2027 a safe and spiritually fulfilling event for all devotees.