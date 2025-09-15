Goddess Durga Divya Darshan at airport

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (Kanaka Durga Temple) Executive Officer Seena Naik has launched a unique initiative to extend the divine blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga to air passengers at Gannavaram Airport. As part of this effort, two large portraits of Sri Ammavaru were unveiled on Sunday—one at the arrival area and another at the departure area of the airport.

The unveiling ceremony was held with traditional puja rituals performed by Deputy Chief Priest Shankar Sandilya, Priest Vempati Sridhar, and temple staff. Special decorations and illumination created a festive and devotional atmosphere within the airport premises.

Speaking on the occasion, EO Seena Naik said the initiative aims to offer Divya Darshan of the goddess to both incoming and outgoing passengers, blessing their journeys with peace and safety.

He added that this would not only promote the temple’s development but also enhance the spiritual presence of Bezawada Durgamma beyond the city. EO Seena Naik also stated that more initiatives would soon be undertaken to spread the fame and glory of Sri Kanaka Durga Devi across the new capital region.

The airport director, along with senior officials, managers, and security staff, actively participated in the programme.

After offering prayers to the goddess, the airport director sought blessings for the safety of passengers and the continued progress of airport services.