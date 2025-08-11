  • Menu
Gokulashtami fete at SV Gosala on Aug 16

Tirupati: The TTD will organise grand Gokulashtami celebrations at Sri Venkateswara Go Samrakshanashala on August 16.

On the occasion, special programmes including Go Puja and other cultural events will be held.

Devotees visiting the Gosamrakshanashala will have the special opportunity to feed the cows with jaggery, rice, and fodder themselves as in Hindu Dharma, the cow is revered as ‘Gomata’ — the embodiment of all deities — and feeding cows is believed to bestow immense spiritual merit.

Several special programmes have been lined up on August 16 and from 10:30 am – 11:00 am, Go Puja and Harati to Sri Venugopalaswami followed by the devotional cultural programmes, darshan of Sri Venugopalaswami and prasadam distribution.

From 6 pm to 8 pm: Harikatha programme under the aegis of TTD Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad, will be observed.

