Golden Jubilee Reunion organised at Sainik School

Korukonda (Vizianagaram): The Calumni from the 1974–1982 batch returned to the school campus after a long hiatus to celebrate their Golden Jubilee Reunion. This significant occasion marked 50 years since their graduation and provided an opportunity for the Ex-Saikorians, as they are affectionately known, to reconnect with their peers, mentors, and the institution that played a pivotal role in shaping their lives.

The day began with a warm welcome at the Parents’ Lounge followed by a nostalgic visit to the NDA Motivational Hall and Museum.

The gathering featured heartfelt speeches and reminiscences, highlighting the enduring bond between the Ex-Saikorians and their alma mater.

A commemorative group photograph was taken, and an interaction session with the current school staff allowed the alumni to reconnect with their former educators.

The alumni and their families enjoyed a special lunch in the school mess, joining officers, staff, and cadets in a friendly atmosphere that reflected the school’s tradition of camaraderie.

Additionally, the Ex-Saikorians participated in an interaction with Class XII cadets, sharing insights, guidance, and experiences to inspire the next generation of leaders.