Gooty emerging as railway diesel engines maintenance hub

Gooty railway diesel loco shed
Gooty railway diesel loco shed

Gooty(Anantapur district): Union Ministry of Railways has identified Gooty diesel shed in Guntakal railway division for the maintenance of newly purchased rail diesel engines, according to railway divisional sources. It is emerging as a maintenance hub in South India.

Gooty workshop will be responsible for the maintenance of all railway diesel engines in South India. The Ministry of Railways has awarded as many as 250 such railway engines to Gooty workshop, which is known for reputed engineers and expertise in this regard in the country. These engines are high profile engines with 6000 HP and 4500 HP capacity manufactured in Haryana State.

For goods trains, two loco engines are being used to pull goods wagons in high hilly terrains. Pressing into service, two railway engines is costing the Railways very high, hence high horse-power engines are being used to make goods transportation cost-effective.

These high-profile engines can easily pull 60-70 goods wagons and each engine costs around Rs 22 crore. 140 engines have already arrived at Gooty workshop while 120 more will reach Gooty diesel shed shortly.

