Gopuja Mahotsavam at SV Gosala on Jan 16

Tirupati: TheTirupati Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshanasala will organise Gopuja Mahotsavam in a grand manner on January 16, on the occasion of Kanuma festival.

On this occasion, Abhishekam, puja and harati to Sri Venugopala Swamy will be performed from 5 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. followed by Gopuja from 10.30 a.m. to 11.15 a.m.

Subsequently, from 11.15 am., bhajans and kolatams by artists of the Dasa Sahitya Project, followed by Sankeertana programmes by artists of the Annamacharya Project, will be held.

From 12 noon onwards, devotees will be allowed for the darshan of Sri Venugopala Swamy, followed by distribution of prasadam.

On the day of Gopuja Mahotsavam, TTD is providing an opportunity for devotees to personally offer jaggery, rice and fodder to the cows. Devotees are requested to make use of this sacred opportunity and seek the blessings of Gomata and the Sri Venkateswara Swamy.