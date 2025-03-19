Government College holds Lab-to-Land programme

Rajamahendravaram: In an effort to promote sustainable agricultural practices, the Department of Chemistry at Government College (Autonomous) here conducted a Lab-to-Land programme in the agricultural fields of Gadala and Konthamuru on Tuesday.

The initiative aimed to educate farmers on the harmful effects of synthetic chemicals and pesticides while encouraging them to adopt natural and eco-friendly farming methods.

The programme was led by T Srinivasa Rao, Head of the Department of Chemistry, with active participation from faculty members Dr P Muralikrishna, Dr M Trinath, Dr V Satyanarayana, and U Sai Krishna, along with students of the department.

During the session, farmers were informed about alternative organic fertilisers, composting techniques, and the benefits of pesticide-free cultivation. The initiative received a positive response from the local farming community, with many expressing interest in shifting towards chemical-free agricultural practices. The faculty members emphasised the importance of integrating scientific knowledge into traditional farming methods to enhance soil health and productivity.

Organisers said that with such outreach programmes, Government College continues its commitment to community development by applying academic expertise to real-world challenges.