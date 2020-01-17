Government committed for improving living standards of farmers: Kadapa MP

Kadapa: While asserting the chief minister's commitment over improving living standards of the farming community, Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy has said that government has designed a comprehensive plan for completion of all pending irrigation projects in the state as early as possible.

The Kadapa MP attended the swearing-in programme of Pulivendula Agriculture Market Chairman C. Chinnappa in Pulivendula on Friday. He said that all pending irrigation projects works would begin very soon as the government has already issued administration sanction for some projects.

The MP said that the construction of Banana Research Center cost at Rs 27crores, Cold storage godowns Rs 9crores in Pulivendula very soon. He said that the government has allocated Rs 3 crores in the budget for stabilization of prices related to various agriculture products. Party leaders were present.