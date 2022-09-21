Government developing infra in schools at a cost of Rs 8000 cr: Botcha Satyanarayana

Vijayawada: Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the state government is developing infrastructure facilities at a cost of Rs 8,000 crore in 22,346 government schools. The first phase works have been completed at a cost of Rs 3,669 crore in 15,715 schools, he added. He said the government has decided to construct 35,000 additional classrooms in the second phase to meet the requirements of the schools.

Satyanarayana was replying to a question in the Legislative Council on Tuesday, the fourth day of the proceedings. Council members M Arun Kumar, Krishna Raghava, Chennuboina Srinivasa Rao and P Ravindra Babu sought to know the steps being taken by the government to improve the educational standards in government schools through the Nadu-Nedu programme.

In his answer, the education minister made it clear the government is doing verification and constructing the rooms that are required adding that progress of works was being monitored regularly. The minister further said the government had recently decided to appoint watchman in the high schools to check thefts. Referring to the mandal education officers, he said the government was trying to complete the procedure to appoint the second MEO to the mandals.