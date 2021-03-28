Government doing nothing to save people from Covid: TDP spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhi

Amaravati: TDP national spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhi on Saturday accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of exposing the people of the state to greater risk by not taking any preventive measures in the face of rising threat from the coronavirus 2nd wave.

Pattabhi said that the government thoughtlessly removed the 10,000 odd nurses, lab technicians, anaesthetists and other frontline warriors from jobs without any commitment to saving the lives of the people from the epidemic.

The Jagan regime should immediately reinstate all these staff and also pay their salary dues that were kept pending after the virus 1st wave appeared to have subsided to a large extent, he said.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said that states like Maharashtra, Delhi and the neighbouring Telangana were felicitating the frontline warriors with incentives for their courageous services and sacrifices while the AP government was humiliating and ill-treating them by removing them with just WhatsApp messages without giving formal notices.

This happened despite the fact that the 10,000 staff were recruited formally through a memo issued by the special chief secretary, health, on April 13, 2020.

The TDP leader recalled how former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had made great efforts to create awareness through the CBN Foundation and the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation (GFST).

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government turned a blind eye to the suggestions and recommendations made by the experts, he alleged.