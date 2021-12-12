Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to inaugurate Vijayawada Book Festival on January 1

Vijayawada: It is good news for book lovers of Vijayawada and other parts of the State as the Vijayawada Book Festival Society will organise the mega book festival from January 1 to 11, 2022 at the Satavahana College ground at Chuttugunta here.



Nearly 300 publications and publishers from Andhra Pradesh and other parts of India will take part in the mega annual book festival.

The Vijayawada Book Festival Society organised book festivals 30 times earlier and arrangements are underway for the 31st edition which will be held from January 1 to 11. Addressing media conference, the Society president T Manohar Naidu said the book festival enclosure is being named after late A Ramamohan Rao of Navodaya publishers, Vijayawada.

He said Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will inaugurate the book festival at 6 pm on January 1.

Book lovers walk will be held on January 4. He said book releases, seminar, literary meets, workshop, cultural programmes and other events will be organised for 11 days starting from January 1. Giving details of the events, Society vice-president B Ravi Kumar said the closing ceremony will be held on January 11.

The office-bearers of the Book Festival Society released a brochure on Saturday on the annual book festival. Due to Covid, the book festival was not conducted in 2020.