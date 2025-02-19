Govt According Equal Importance To Development, Welfare

Kurnool: Minister for Roads & Buildings, Infrastructure & Investments B C Janardhan Reddy emphasised that the government is committed to balancing development and welfare in the State despite financial challenges.

On Tuesday, the final match of the Pattikonda Premier League South India Level T20 Cricket Tournament was held at the Government Junior College Ground in Pattikonda as part of Sri Veerabrahmendra Swamy Fair celebrations.

Speaking at the event, Minister Janardhan Reddy said that although the State faces economic difficulties, the government is pushing forward with development projects alongside welfare initiatives. He highlighted key projects such as Polavaram and Amaravati infrastructure development, road repairs and other essential works.

He urged the youth to stay away from bad habits and focus on excelling in sports. The Minister praised Pattikonda MLA KE Shyambabu for organising the 18-day-long tournament, emphasising that such events should be encouraged at the State and constituency levels.

He criticised the previous YSRCP government for failing to bring any major developments, while highlighting his government’s efforts in building new stadiums under the Chief Minister’s directives.

MLA K E Shyambabu noted that large-scale participation of youth and students in such events helps them showcase their talents. He assured that even bigger sports events would be organised in the future.

APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao commended the South India-level cricket tournament for fostering a spirit of sportsmanship among students and youth. He urged all MLAs to take inspiration and conduct similar sports tournaments in their constituencies. Valmiki Corporation Chairperson Bojjamma appreciated Pattikonda MLA for successfully organising the event. She stressed that sports are as important as education, as they help students stay mentally refreshed and physically active.

The final match of the Pattikonda Premier League T20 Cricket Tournament between Ballari and Pattikonda was officially inaugurated with the toss held by Minister Janardhan Reddy, MLA Shyambabu, and SP Vikrant Patil.

Several dignitaries attended the event, including SP Vikrant Patil, former minister KE Krishnamurthy, district leader Tikka Reddy and TDP Mantralayam in-charge Raghavendra Reddy.