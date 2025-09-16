Govt Advisor reviews conservation efforts at SV Zoo Park

Tirupati: Advisor to the Government P Mallikharjun Rao visited SV Zoological Park in Tirupati on Monday, reaffirming the State’s commitment to wildlife conservation and sustainable development of its premier zoological institutions.

The visit began with a symbolic plantation of a sacred Peepal tree (Ficus religiosa), underscoring the role of zoos in biodiversity promotion and environmental sustainability. Rao then undertook a detailed inspection of the park, reviewing enclosures of big cats, elephants, primates, and birds. He interacted with veterinary staff and keepers, focusing on animal welfare, healthcare facilities, and dietary management, while offering suggestions for improvement.

Later, a review meeting was convened at the zoo’s fodder plot with Tirupati Circle officials, veterinary officers, and senior forest officials. The discussions centred on developmental initiatives for both the SV Zoological Park and the wider Tirupati forest region.

Commending the staff, Rao said that the zoo must evolve into a model institution for conservation, education, and research.

“The Zoological Park is not just a recreational space but a vital centre for conservation and sustainable practices,” he said. Officials assured their full commitment to implementing his guidance.

SV Zoological Park curator C Selvam, other Zoo officials, veterinary officers and senior forest department officials were present.