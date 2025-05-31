  • Menu
Govt blamed for flaws in SSC paper evaluation

Guntur: YSRCP strongly condemned the coalition government’s gross mismanagement of the education system, particularly the flawed evaluation process of the Class 10 examination papers, which has jeopardised the future of lakhs of students.

Addressing the media at Tadepalli on Friday, Working President of the YSRCP Student Wing Ravichandra lambasted the government for its failure to conduct a fair and competent evaluation, resulting in 1,15,874 students initially declared failed in the March 2025 exams.

Approximately 60% of the failed students (66,363) applied for recounting or revaluation. Nearly 11,000 passed after revaluation, exposing the scale of errors in the initial assessment, he criticised.

