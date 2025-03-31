Govt committed to build houses for poor: Minister

Vijayawada: Excise and Prohibition Minister Kollu Ravindra said the State government’s objective is to fulfill the dream of poor people to own a house.

He said the government would try to complete the proposed TIDCO houses in Machilipatnam and will hand them over to the beneficiaries. Kollu Ravindra on Sunday handed over the keys and documents of 1,700 TIDCO houses to the beneficiaries in Machilipatnam. He said the houses distribution was a Viswavasu Nama Samvatsara Ugadi festival gift to the beneficiaries.

Ravindra has wished that the State gets plenty of rainfall, youth get job opportunities and people live happily in the New Year. Addressing the beneficiaries in Machilipatnam, the Minister said the TDP government had launched G+3 houses between 2014-19 and 6,400 houses were sanctioned to Machilipatnam.

Ravindra said the government had launched the construction of 4,000 houses and 2,300 of them have been completed. He said initially 1,700 houses were allotted and documents handed over to the beneficiaries on Ugadi festival day.

He assured that the remaining houses will be completed and handed over to the beneficiaries. He said some people were asking the government to provide two cents of house site and assured that the sites will be allotted and houses will be constructed with Rs 3 lakh.

He said the government will sanction Rs 50,000 additional amount to the SC/ST people.

APSRTC chairman Konakalla Narayana, former municipal chairman M Baba Prasad, other local TDP leaders and officials attended the distribution programme.