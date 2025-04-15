Live
- Why Akshay Kumar requests audience to keep phones away during ‘Kesari 2’ special screening
- Nepal Hit by 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake, Second Quake This Month
- Beat the Heat: Homemade Drinks to Prevent Heatstroke
- Free Fire Max April 15, 2025 Redeem Codes: Get Loot Crates, Diamonds, and More!
- Valve disorders may raise risk of severe heartbeat condition
- SBI Reduces Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Following RBI Repo Rate Cut
- EAM Jaishankar launches key development projects in Gujarat’s Narmada
- Errant pvt schools will face action for unfair fee hikes: Delhi CM Gupta
- AP SSC results likely to be released in a week
- Change of guard is certain in Bihar: Kharge after meeting RJD's Tejashwi Yadav
Govt committed to Dalits’ welfare: Janardhan Reddy
Minister BC Janardhan Reddy led Dr BR Ambedkar birth anniversary celebrations near Owk Metta in Banaganapalle on Monday.
Banaganapalle: Minister BC Janardhan Reddy led Dr BR Ambedkar birth anniversary celebrations near Owk Metta in Banaganapalle on Monday.
He paid floral tributes toAmbedkar and addressed a gathering of Dalit leaders, alliance representatives, and party workers. Minister Reddy emphasised the enduring relevance of Ambedkar’s ideals and affirmed the coalition government’s commitment to Dalit welfare and inclusive development under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. “Honoring Baba Saheb is honoring ourselves. We are proud that our government is officially celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti,” he stated.
He praised Ambedkar as a symbol of social justice, highlighting his fight for marginalized communities and his role in creating a Constitution that ensures equality for all citizens.
Minister Reddy also underscored the Telugu Desam Party’s historical commitment to Dalit empowerment, citing examples such as appointing GMC Balayogi as Lok Sabha Speaker, Pratibha Bharati as Assembly Speaker, and a Dalit woman as the current Home Minister under Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership.