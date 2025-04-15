Govt committed to Dalits’ welfare: Janardhan Reddy

Banaganapalle: Minister BC Janardhan Reddy led Dr BR Ambedkar birth anniversary celebrations near Owk Metta in Banaganapalle on Monday.

He paid floral tributes toAmbedkar and addressed a gathering of Dalit leaders, alliance representatives, and party workers. Minister Reddy emphasised the enduring relevance of Ambedkar’s ideals and affirmed the coalition government’s commitment to Dalit welfare and inclusive development under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. “Honoring Baba Saheb is honoring ourselves. We are proud that our government is officially celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti,” he stated.

He praised Ambedkar as a symbol of social justice, highlighting his fight for marginalized communities and his role in creating a Constitution that ensures equality for all citizens.

Minister Reddy also underscored the Telugu Desam Party’s historical commitment to Dalit empowerment, citing examples such as appointing GMC Balayogi as Lok Sabha Speaker, Pratibha Bharati as Assembly Speaker, and a Dalit woman as the current Home Minister under Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership.