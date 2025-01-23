Govt committed to development of pilgrim city: MLA Arani

Tirupati : City MLA Arani Srinivasulu said the NDA government in the State is committed to the development of the pilgrim city and is ready to provide required funds for any development initiatives. The MLA was speaking at an official meeting chaired by Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya here on Wednesday.

MLA Arani Srinivasulu said the previous YSRCP government failed to release the State government’s share towards the Smart City Project (SCP) works, which was the reason for the works still pending.

The MLA assured that he will take up the issue to the notice of the State government and seek release of its share of funds for the completion of the 19 pending SCP works in the city. The SCP officials explained to the MLA that Rs 25 crore is required for the completion of the pending works. The MLA reviewed the progress of various works related to the Smart City Project. Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, TUDA secretary Venkata Narayana, SE Krishna Reddy, Syam Sundar, Smart City GM Chandramouli and Chandra Sekhar were present.