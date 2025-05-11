Govt committed to transform Nellore into industrial hub

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has said that coalition government headed by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is committed for transforming Nellore as industrial hub in the interest of providing jobs for unemployed in the district.

The MLA has laid foundation for construction of MSME Park in 60 acres of land at Amancharla village of Nellore rural mandal here on Saturday.

The MLA also said that after establishing power in 2024 elections, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu hasannounced construction offirst of its kind first of its kind MSME Park in Nellore rural constancy in the district.

He said that if the MSME Park was completed, scores of unemployed youth in the constituency would have secured employment.

The MLA has said that following the availability of much government land in Amancharla village more industries would be established in the coming days.

On the occasion, the MLA said that the MSME Park was named as ‘Bharath Sindoor’ with the aim of future generations remembering the retaliation by Indian Armed forces against Pakistan sponsored cross bordered terrorism.

Nellore Rural constituency TDP Incharge Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy, former Nellore Municipal Chairman Nandimandalam Bhanusree and others were present.