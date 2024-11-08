Govt criticised for failing to implement free sand policy

Rajamahendravaram: A national executive member of the CPI Akkineni Vanaja criticised the State government for its failure to implement the much-publicised free sand policy.

Speaking at a press conference at the CPI office in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday, Vanaja demanded an all-party meeting to discuss the shortcomings.

She said that citizens are struggling due to a lack of accessible sand and high prices. She also condemned the BJP’s proposed ‘One Nation, One Election’ policy, calling it unconstitutional.

She urged CPI party members to actively campaign against the anti-people policies adopted by both the central and state governments.

She demanded that the State government to fulfil its election promises by distributing two cents of land to the urban poor and three cents to the rural poor.

She announced that CPI and AP Agricultural Workers Union members would submit petitions at secretariats across the state on November 18, pressing this demand. Additionally, she called for the government to provide Rs 5 lakh for house construction for the poor.

She criticised the government for imposing electricity true-up charges.

Vanaja stated that these burdens should be absorbed by the government alone.

Vanaja further expressed concern that reducing the height of the Polavaram Project would harm state interests. CPI District Secretary Tatipaka Madhu, Assistant Secretary K Rambabu, and committee members V Kondala Rao, K Jyothi Raju, Thota Laxman, and K Srinivas participated in the meeting.