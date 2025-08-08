Govt failed to deal with drought

Guntur: The YSRCP Farmers’ Wing president and former vice-chairman of the AP Agriculture Mission, MVS Nagi Reddy, has strongly condemned the state government for its gross negligence in addressing the severe drought conditions plaguing the state. In a statement, he said despite a staggering 26.89% rainfall deficit from June 1 to August 7, 2025, leaving farmers in distress, the government has failed to act decisively. “The state is reeling under drought with farmers struggling to survive. Yet, the government remains indifferent,” he stated, highlighting the crisis affecting millions.

While the state should have received an average of 287.03 mm of rainfall by August 7, only 209.84 mm was recorded, resulting in a 26.89% deficit. Twelve districts, including Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore (-50.99%), YSR Kadapa (-42.19%), and West Godavari (-36.11%), face deficits exceeding 20%, while seven others, including Krishna (-18.64%) and Nandyal (-17.83%), report deficits above 10%.

This shortfall has crippled the Kharif season, with only 52% of the targeted 31.15 lakh hectares sown as of August 6, 2025. Crops like groundnut, pulses, and cotton are particularly hard-hit, with groundnut cultivation reaching only 27% of the estimated 4.97 lakh hectares, severely impacting farmers’ livelihoods and threatening fodder shortages for livestock.