Govt flayed for not implementing ‘Super Six’ schemes
Ongole : The State government has severely failed to implement the ‘Super Six’ schemes, and is misleading people with lame excuses and deceptive words, observed Prakasam District Congress president Shaik Saida and district Congress Party in-charge Gowthu Sathyendra Babu, at a protest held in Ongole on Saturday.
The Congress leaders and workers staged a protest, ‘Thali Bajao’, at the Collectorate. They said that the State government failed to implement the Super Six promises made during the elections, even after seven months since the NDA coalition came to power.
They criticised the NDA coalition for failing to implement promises like Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance, free bus travel for women, Rs 20,000 to farmers as support, Rs 1,500 monthly help to women, etc.
They accused government of deceiving people with empty promises. They termed the Super Six schemes as super flop schemes and promised to continue the people’s struggle under State party president YS Sharmila Reddy’s leadership.
Congress party Santhanuthalapadu constituency coordinator Palaparthi Vijesh Raj, Ongole constituency coordinator BR Gouse, AP Congress Unorganised Labour Union president Kaipu Venkatakrisnha Reddy and others participated in the programme.