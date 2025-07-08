Govt gears up for mega PTM on July 10

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government will organise a mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) 2.0 on July 10. As many as 2,28,21,454 participants from 61,135 institutions, including government and private schools, are expected to take part in the mega PTM 2.0.

The state government termed the meeting as a unique initiative to strengthen the school-parent relationship. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh are scheduled to participate in the parent-teacher meet 2.0 at Puttaparthi.

As a step towards community-driven schooling, the first edition of mega PTM was successfully conducted on December 7, 2024. It received an overwhelming response with participation of 44,956 schools, 25.46 lakh parents, 27,395 alumni, 22,200 donors and 36,918 elected public representatives.

The School Education Department has issued orders for mega PTM 2.0 to be conducted across all government, aided, unaided junior colleges as well. The event is expected to witness participation from 74,96,228 students, 3,32,770 teachers, 1,49,92,456 parents, donors and stakeholders. A total of 2,28,21,454 participants are expected across 61,135 institutions.

The mega PTM 2.0 will also include family photo booths, positive parenting sessions, and a special activity: ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ - planting a sapling in the mother’s name.

Students will receive a green passport to track the growth and nurturing of these trees.

The ‘LEAP App’ is open for students to register and receive saplings.

Awareness campaigns on mental health, anti-drug messages, and interactive sessions on students’ well-being will be organised.

The government said this initiative aims to enable holistic community participation in education as recommended by the Right to Education Act, 2009 (RTE) and the National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP).

The PTM is expected to strengthen trust between parents, teachers, and school communities.

Parents get insights into their children’s academic progress, behaviour, and social development, while teachers gain cooperation to support learning at home.