Govt giving priority to infra development: Purandeswari

Rajamahendravaram: Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari stated that the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh is giving top priority to infrastructure development across the state. On Tuesday, she participated in several development programmes in the Rajahmundry Rural constituency, alongside local MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary.

In Satellite City’s C Block, she laid the foundation stone for the first-floor construction of a BC Multipurpose Community Hall, taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh. She also inaugurated road and drainage works worth Rs 2.2 crore across various areas of Satellite City.

In D Block of Hukumpeta Panchayat, the MP and MLA jointly laid the foundation stone for road and drainage construction projects amounting to Rs 93 lakh. In Bommuru village, the duo initiated the construction of a new health centre at Vivekananda Charitable Hospital with an estimated budget of Rs 50 lakh.

Additionally, road and drainage works worth Rs 3 crore were launched in Murali Konda and Madhura Nagar localities.

TDP State Health Wing General Secretary Gorantla Ravi Ram Kiran and other leaders participated in these programmes.